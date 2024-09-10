Yashica Explorer: next-gen night vision binos with full-color clarity

Yashica has announced the launch of its new product, the Yashica Explorer, a night vision device that promises to revolutionize outdoor adventures. Aimed at outdoor enthusiasts, security professionals, and anyone in need of reliable night vision technology, the Yashica Explorer brings together cutting-edge features designed to enhance the user's experience in low-light and nighttime conditions. With the introduction of advanced OLED technology, the YashicaExplorer sets a new standard for night vision equipment.

(Image credit: Yashica)

The Yashica Explorer features an OLED + square TFT screen setup that allows users to switch between different viewing angles seamlessly. It offers full-color vision in low-light environments, providing a significant improvement over traditional night vision devices that often produce grainy, green-tinted images. The device also comes equipped with a high-quality f/1.0 lens, which improves image clarity and detail, making it an essential tool for anyone needing clear visuals in low-light or challenging lighting conditions.

Traditional night vision devices often face challenges like poor image quality, limited versatility, and short battery life. The Yashica Explorer addresses these issues head-on. Its full-color vision and f/1.0 lens eliminate the common problems of grainy images.

Additionally, the device’s onboard electronics can treat the OLED screens as viewfinders, allowing you to capture high-quality 48MP photos and 4K videos without the need for extra equipment. With a removable 3500mAh battery providing up to 11 hours of use, the Yashica Explorer ensures users can operate for extended periods without interruption.

(Image credit: Yashica)

The Yashica Explorer is not only feature-packed but also designed for comfort and convenience. Weighing just 430g, it is light enough for extended use without causing discomfort. It includes a range of features like an IR illuminator with a viewing distance of up to 600 meters, digital anti-shake technology, and compatibility with a variety of outdoor gear.

The device will be available for pre-order through a Kickstarter campaign with early adopters able to purchase it at a price ranging from $258 to $278 before its retail price increases to $389.99.

It will then, no doubt, vie for a spot on our best night vision binoculars guide.