Yashica Explorer: next-gen night vision binos with full-color clarity

Yashica announces new night vision binoculars that offer full-color viewing with OLED screens for clarity

Yashica Explorer
(Image credit: Yashica)

Yashica has announced the launch of its new product, the Yashica Explorer, a night vision device that promises to revolutionize outdoor adventures. Aimed at outdoor enthusiasts, security professionals, and anyone in need of reliable night vision technology, the Yashica Explorer brings together cutting-edge features designed to enhance the user's experience in low-light and nighttime conditions. With the introduction of advanced OLED technology, the YashicaExplorer sets a new standard for night vision equipment.

Yashica Explorer

(Image credit: Yashica)

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

