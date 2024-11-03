Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro revealed: 1-inch sensor, Leica lenses, periscope camera

By
published

Xiaomi's latest premium camera phones pack some serious punch

Xiaomi 15 Pro
(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi's 15-series phones are officially here, with the Xiaomi 15 Pro and vanilla Xiaomi 15 being the first phones in the new range to be revealed. The hotly-anticipated, top-tier Xiaomi 15 Ultra is the phone that'll contain the company's bleeding-edge hardware, but that model is likely still a couple of months away.

Read more:
Xiaomi 15 Ultra: fresh renders show 'challenging' camera layout
Xiaomi 15 Ultra might pack a 200MP periscope telephoto camera

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

Related articles