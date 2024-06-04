World Rally Championship helmet cameras to put you in the driver's head!

By
published

The plan is to create a camera that can withstand the harsh terrain of rally racing, and give a raw drivers' eye view

Felipe Massa, Venturi, with his drivers-eye-view helmet camera
Felipe Massa, Venturi, with his drivers-eye-view helmet camera (Image credit: © Autosport.com)

Audiences of the World Rally Championship (WRC) might soon get to view the action from a raw drivers’ eye view, elevating coverage for fans. 

Italian helmet supplier Stilo have reportedly created a helmet which incorporates an onboard camera, similar to those in operation in Formula 1. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles