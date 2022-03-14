Win $1,000 worth of print prizes with Digital Photographer magazine

Passionate about printing? Get your hands on a pro Canon printer, Hahnemühle Digital FineArt archival paper and a livestream tutorial session with expert Clive Booth

(Image credit: Clive Booth)

Win! A Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300 printer, plus £300 worth of Hahnemühle Digital FineArt paper and an X-Rite i1Display Studio.

We’re offering one lucky winner a Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300 printer worth £729.99 (and rated 5 stars by us) plus a spare set of inks. This compact professional A3+ model accepts a single 10 pigment ink system, offering archival longevity, 4800dpi max resolution, borderless printing and WiFi & Ethernet connectivity. The LUCIA Pro inks and Chroma Optimizer technology ensure rich, lifelike colours.

Pro printing

printing prize

(Image credit: Clive Booth)

Find out more about the printing process from expert, Clive Booth. With decades of experience under his belt, anything Clive doesn’t know about printing probably isn’t worth mentioning. In a film Clive produced for Hahnemühle, he walks us through the art of fine-art printing at its most sophisticated. 

The winner will also receive £300 worth of Hahnemühle Digital FineArt archival paper. As the paper of choice for professionals, with care, images printed on this highest-grade medium will last for up to 300 years. 

Also included is an X-Rite i1Studio, for super-accurate monitor calibration. 

And if that wasn’t enough, our winner will also be invited to attend a livestream tutorial session with printing expert Clive Booth alongside other industry professionals.

Enter the competition

To enter the competition, simply tell us, in one paragraph:

Why are you passionate about archival prints and what do they mean to you?

Email your answers to team@dphotographer.co.uk with the subject line ‘250 print prize’.

The winner will be notified by email before 8 April 2022.

Digital Photographer
Digital Photographer

Digital Photographer is the ultimate monthly photography magazine for enthusiasts and pros in today’s digital marketplace.


Every issue readers are treated to interviews with leading expert photographers, cutting-edge imagery, practical shooting advice and the very latest high-end digital news and equipment reviews. The team includes seasoned journalists and passionate photographers such as Editor Lauren Scott and Technique Editor Peter Fenech, who are well positioned to bring you authoritative reviews and tutorials on cameras, lenses, lighting, gimbals and more.


Whether you’re a part-time amateur or a full-time pro, Digital Photographer aims to challenge, motivate and inspire you to take your best shot and get the most out of your kit, whether you’re a hobbyist or a seasoned shooter. 

