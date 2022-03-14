Win $1,000 worth of print prizes with Digital Photographer magazine

Win! A Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300 printer, plus £300 worth of Hahnemühle Digital FineArt paper and an X-Rite i1Display Studio.

We’re offering one lucky winner a Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300 printer worth £729.99 (and rated 5 stars by us) plus a spare set of inks. This compact professional A3+ model accepts a single 10 pigment ink system, offering archival longevity, 4800dpi max resolution, borderless printing and WiFi & Ethernet connectivity. The LUCIA Pro inks and Chroma Optimizer technology ensure rich, lifelike colours.

Pro printing (Image credit: Clive Booth) Find out more about the printing process from expert, Clive Booth. With decades of experience under his belt, anything Clive doesn’t know about printing probably isn’t worth mentioning. In a film Clive produced for Hahnemühle, he walks us through the art of fine-art printing at its most sophisticated.

The winner will also receive £300 worth of Hahnemühle Digital FineArt archival paper. As the paper of choice for professionals, with care, images printed on this highest-grade medium will last for up to 300 years.

Also included is an X-Rite i1Studio, for super-accurate monitor calibration.

And if that wasn’t enough, our winner will also be invited to attend a livestream tutorial session with printing expert Clive Booth alongside other industry professionals.

Enter the competition

To enter the competition, simply tell us, in one paragraph:

Why are you passionate about archival prints and what do they mean to you?

Email your answers to team@dphotographer.co.uk with the subject line ‘250 print prize’.

The winner will be notified by email before 8 April 2022.