Will YouTube’s verification tool make more people say the moon landings were fake?

By
published

YouTube can now verify whether videos were really 'captured with a camera', though it only supports modern C2PA-compliant equipment

Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., Lunar Module Pilot, stands near a scientific experiment on the lunar surface. Man&#039;s first landing on the Moon occurred July 20, 1969 as Lunar Module &quot;Eagle&quot; touched down gently on the Sea of Tranquility on the east side of the Moon. The 30th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon mission is celebrated July 20, 1999. (Photo by NASA/Newsmakers)
(Image credit: NASA / Getty Images)

With the proliferation of AI-generated imagery and rise of deepfake video, it's becoming increasingly difficult to tell whether footage you're viewing is genuine or not. To combat this, everybody's favorite video-streaming service YouTube is rolling out a new 'Captured with a camera' label that verifies whether an uploaded video was shot on a real camera and contains unaltered footage and sound.

To qualify as 'Captured with a camera' footage, the video must be shot on a device that uses the CP2A authentication standard, which embeds authentication information into the metadata, so what content was shot when and where can be traced.

