Will this grumpy fat cat win this year's Comedy Pet Photo Awards?

A fat grumpy cat, a dog behind the driver’s wheel and a very tired ferret – it can only be the Comedy Pet Photo Awards, which has just published this year's 25 shortlisted images that are bound to put a smile on your face.

Launched in 2020, by co-founders Paul Joynson Hicks and Tom Sullam, the Comedy Pet Photo Awards not only aims to gather the funniest pet photos but also promotes positive animal welfare. This year’s shortlist is as good as ever, featuring an unaware kitten about to be pounced on, a sleeping dog curled up with an orangutan (a stuffed one, we might add) and a dog and its owner who has the same hair.

• The best pet cameras can capture hilarious pics of your furry friends

Pets play a vital role in our lives, they provide, love, support and comfort when you need it most, they can keep you fit and active, they can teach children how to be kind and gentle – and often they do the weirdest, funniest things that crack you up.

Both Paul and Tom are photographers in their own right, and after launching the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards they wanted to give people an opportunity to show off their much-loved animals a little closer to home.

Pop Up (Image credit: Kazutoshi Ono)

There are five categories in the contest – Dog: our best friend, Cat: our fabulous feline friends, The mighty horse, All other creatures great and small, and Pets who look like their owners. There is also a Junior category for budding young photographers, and a Video category for those Candid Camera moments.

It’s now down to the judges, including TV presenter, writer and conservationist, Kate Humble; actress and all-round funny woman, Mel Geidroyc; TV vet and animal welfare campaigner, Emma Milne; and pet photographer Elke Vogelsang.

The overall winning image will be awarded a Comedy Pet Photo Award trophy plus £500 (approximately $650 / US$950) in cash plus a ThinkTank Speedtop crossbody bag. Category winners will also receive a certificate that they can proudly display and, of course, their famous pet gets bragging rights.

Winners will be announced on August 11 so, if you want to be among the first to find out, make sure you head to the website and sign up to the newsletter, give them a follow on Instagram or head over to the Facebook page.

The Three Greyhounds (Image credit: Klaus Peter Seizer)

Football Free Kick (Image credit: Kenichi Morinaga)

A Lovely Couple (Image credit: Lana Polyakova)

Check out the best wide-angle lenses – perfect for shooting your pet inside or outside. And the best cameras for wildlife photography can be perfect for shooting pets, too!