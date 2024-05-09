Will a headless horse take the crown at this year's Comedy Pet Photo Awards?

Entitled What am I thinking? this headless horse was photographed by David Kertzman in Rio De Janeiro

The warmer weather has finally arrived and everyone is feeling more positive about things. Adding to this spring time jollity, we can reveal that the Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024 has released its 30 funniest shortlisted finalists.

2024 finalists include a headless horse, a flying poodle, and a cat channelling the spirit of Tarzan.

Launched in 2020 by co-founders and professional photographers Paul Joynson Hicks and Tom Sullam, the Comedy Pet Photo Awards is an uplifting addition to anyone’s calendar. On top of that it also aims to promote animal welfare by supporting grassroots animal welfare charities, and also highlighting the positive impact our pets have on us.

Alina Vogel from Germany submitted her hamster. "This is Freddie, he was my first Hamster and probably the most photogenic ever. Freddie died recently and that's the last honor I want to pay my little friend." (Image credit: Alina Vogel)

"Not just for cats" by Sarah Haskell, UK, featuring her dog Hector (Image credit: Sarah Haskell)

"I think I saw a mouse" by Debby Thomas, USA (Image credit: Debby Thomas)

Dancing Queen, by Vera Faupel from Germany, featuring Pepper the pointer (Image credit: Vera Faupel)

Our choice of the best pet cameras can help you keep tabs on all your pets comings and goings while home alone

“Through the Comedy Pets, we want to promote positive awareness of animal welfare issues and celebrate the incredible and valuable contribution that pets can and do have on our lives,” they say on the website

No clothes, hats or glasses are allowed on any pets or domestic creatures, and there are five categories to enter:

Dog: Our Best Friends

Cat: Our Fabulous Feline Friends

The Mighty Horse

All Other Creatures Great and Small

Pets Who Look Like Their Owners

Junior - 16 years old or under

Julie Smith's, from Ireland submitted a picture of her poodle entitled 'I Believe I Can Fly' (Image credit: Julie Smith)

Emma Beardsmore's cats in 'Nosey Neighbours'. "These are my two cats during Covid Lockdown. They are spying on the neighbours who are breaking rules!! 'Lets act like Meerkats; they'll never know its us'. " (Image credit: Emma Beardsmore)

The finalists images have been chosen for their photographic quality and comedic value, and will be intricately analyzed by a prestigious panel of judges, made up of animal lovers and photographers.

These include TV presenter, author and conservationist Kate Humble, professional photographer and nature lover Gerrard Gethings, and his son Jarvis Gethings, writer and well-loved TV presenter Mel Geidroyc, TV vet and animal welfare campaigner Emma Milne, and professional pet photographer and former competition winner Elke Vogelsang.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other finalists include spying cats, a sunbathing hamster, and a flower eating tortoise.

The overall winning competition image will win a bespoke trophy, £500 in cash ($625 USD / $945 AUD), plus a ThinkTANK Speedtop Crossbody Bag.

Winners of each category will receive a certificate to confirm they are an ‘award winning photographer, and most importantly, your pet can proudly call themselves an ‘award winning pet’.

The winners will be announced on June 6 2024 - you can see the shortlist on the Comedy Pet Photo website.

Check out the best wide-angle lenses for shooting your pet inside or outside. We/'ve also put together our list of the best cameras for wildlife photography, which can also be used for pets.