Who Gives a Crap about limited edition wildlife photography toilet paper? We do!

It seems that unusual photography collabs are the in-thing right. Australia Eco toilet paper brand Who Gives a Crap has just launched a limited toilet paper series featuring the works of different wildlife photographers. Toiler Paper from WGAC is always individually wrapped in patterned paper but their latest quirky prints include photos of frogs, sloths, and butterflies.

Who Gives a Crap launched in 2012 when co-founders Simon, Danny, and Jehan discovered that around 2.4 billion people in the world didn’t have access to a toilet. A decade on and that figure has now dropped to 2 billion so there are some definite signs of progress. Toilet paper from Who Gives a Crap (WGaC)is very slightly more expensive than your bog-standard (pardon the pun) loo from Lidl, but considering 50% of its profits are donated to build toilets and improve water sanitation all over the world, it’s an extra expense most of us could afford.

Not only is toilet paper from WGaC (opens in new tab) helping people from less privileged backgrounds but it's also doing everything it can to be more planet friendly too. According to research by WGaC, each year we use 42 million tonnes of toilet paper or 127 rolls per person. That means that every day we would need to clear the equivalent of 45 Sydney Opera Houses or 50 Wembley Stadiums just to keep up.

That’s why WGAC uses 100% recycled bamboo toilet paper, offers carbon-neutral delivery, and gives so much back to communities around the world. The Earth: A Limited Edition (opens in new tab) toilet roll pack includes 24 different funky designs featuring brightly colored photos, fun facts, and tips on how you can help keep mother nature in her prime.

Rolls can be purchased in boxes of 48 double-length rolls either on a subscription basis or as a one-off purchase. A box costs $70 / £48 / AU$68 which works out at $1.45 / £1 a roll (or 72c / 50p since they are double length which isn’t much more than Andrex or Cushelle and it certainly gives more back to people and the planet).

I recently made the switch from buying regular toilet paper at my local supermarket to ordering from Who Gives a Crap and now every day can feel like Christmas as you unwrap the next loo roll. Small changes can have big impacts and who thought wildlife photos on toilet roll packaging could make it so much more appealing?

My only slight criticism is I couldn't see the names of the photographers involved... at least not on the website. Perhaps they're printed on each individual package or on the box, but it would be nice to think a company that is so people focussed would credit the photographers who have provided the imagery.