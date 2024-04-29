Wex Photo Video Edinburgh is on the move - and you're invited to the grand opening

By Chris George
published

Wex Photo Video moves its retail store to a more prominent location in the Scottish capital

View of Edinburgh from Calton Hill
(Image credit: Getty Images)

UK photo specialists Wex Photo Video are opening a new "state-of-the-art" store in Edinburgh. The new facility will be located in Haddington Place in the center of the Scottish capital, along the main road that heads out towards Leith.

The new store will replace the existing Wex facility on the Bonnington Industrial Estate that it took over from Calumet, when the two retailers merged back in 2017 - providing them with a more visible presence in the city. 

Image 1 of 4
Interior of new Wex Photo Video Edinburgh store
(Image credit: Wex Photo Video)

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

