Wex Photo Video Edinburgh is on the move - and you're invited to the grand opening

UK photo specialists Wex Photo Video are opening a new "state-of-the-art" store in Edinburgh. The new facility will be located in Haddington Place in the center of the Scottish capital, along the main road that heads out towards Leith.

The new store will replace the existing Wex facility on the Bonnington Industrial Estate that it took over from Calumet, when the two retailers merged back in 2017 - providing them with a more visible presence in the city.

Award-winning documentary photographer Sophie Gerrard will officially open the new Edinburgh shop on Friday May 3 at 10am. There will be special offers, demonstrations, and the chance to enter a prize raffle on the first day of opening.

Wex relocated its branch in nearby Glasgow in 2022 - and opened a new flagship store in South London at the end of last year. It currently has a total of 14 camera shops across the British Isles.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Wex Photo Video) (Image credit: Wex Photo Video) (Image credit: Wex Photo Video) (Image credit: Wex Photo Video)

Above: a selection of photos of the inside of the new Edinburgh branch

As Edinburgh is home to almost 50,000 students, Wex tells us that those studying will get up to 10% off selected brands in-store as well as free online courses through the Wex Student Hub.

“The relocation of our Edinburgh store provides greater opportunity to help our customers, old and new, with support and equipment to bring their visions to life," says Wex CEO Louis Wahl. "Enthusiasts and professionals in the city are already familiar with our offering and their interest and passion in photography has led us to increase our investment here".

The new store will be open seven days a week, 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday (opening at 10am on Wednesday), and 11am to 5pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays. The full address is 39 Haddington Place, Edinburgh, EH7 4AG. Tel: 0131 553 9979.