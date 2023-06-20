Leica could be resurrecting its Sofort instant camera, but this time in hybrid form, following a new FCC registration earlier this month.

The original Leica Sofort was technically one of the best instant cameras when it launched in September 2017, though it came with a steep $300 price tag in the US that made its lo-fi features inexplicably expensive (since it was effectively an Instax Mini Neo Classic, launched in 2013 for $200).

This time Leica is releasing a hybrid digital instant camera – which, based on the design in the registration documents (and Leica's habit of upcycling Fujifilm tech), looks to be based on the Instax Mini Evo – released in 2022 for $200, in case you were wondering, so we'd imagine a similar $100 price tag to get that prized red dot instead of the Fujifilm and Instax logos.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: FCC) (Image credit: FCC) (Image credit: Fujifilm)

While the FCC diagrams reveal nothing of the camera's final design, observers such as Leica Rumors have pointed out that the rear of the camera bears a striking resemblance to the back of the Evo.

It appears to have the same input dial at the top-left (which, on the Instax, is the Film Dial to select between film effects) and a lever at the top-right (which is the Print Lever on the Evo, used to print out your shots).

We were big fans of the Mini Evo, which scored four-and-a-half-stars in our review. There are no further details on a launch window or any other additional features but, provided the price tag isn't too silly, Leica's new hybrid will be a welcome addition to the instant camera segment.

