Want to turn pro? You need the first ever business planner for photographers!

By published

Two UK photographers have created the Phox Planner – it's cute, fun, and it's designed to improve productivity for photography entrepreneurs

Phox Planner
(Image credit: Phox Planner)

Whether you're a working professional or a keen hobbyist, most of us wish that we were a little bit more organized when it comes to our photography. The most successful pros who make a living from photography aren't only those with an eye for a good picture, or even those with the best professional cameras, but the ones who know how to do business – to balance projects, keep on top of a schedule, manage accounts and just make sure that their everyday to-do list gets done.

Of course, there are many generalist productivity apps, diaries and planners already out there, but two UK photographers have recently launched The Phox Planner, which is a 90-Day diary and productivity planner for photography entrepreneurs. 

Phox Planner

"We are Kate Darkins and Jo Hughes. We are professional photographers first and foremost, and have run our own successful businesses for nearly 15 years each. We primarily created The Phox Planner for ourselves, after years of searching for the perfect notebook, diary or planner for photographers!" (Image credit: Vicki Knight)

Meet the founders

UK-based photographers Kate Darkins and Jo Hughes started on the Phox planner back in 2020 when their professional photography work ground to a temporary halt in the first lockdown. They'd been looking for the ideal planner for photographers for years and never found it – so they decided to create one themselves!

"We had always wanted to create something together professionally, and we finally had an opportunity where we had some time to be creative outside our businesses and not just in them,"  they say. "The planner was built from our experience of running our own photography businesses and juggling family life. We have always been as passionate about organization and planning as we are about photography.  We created the planner for other photography entrepreneurs like us, who want to get organized, focused and motivated.  We hope it helps spark something in other photographers like it did for us."

The name Phox stands for Photographic excellence – something we're all arguable striving for. "Our planner is different from a typical planner as it designed specifically for photographers (by photographers!).  It brings structure to running a photography business with weekly planning and review sections, a daily schedule and tasks lists specific to photographers. The planner guides you through how to create a system of habits that we know work to maintain a successful business."

Phox Planner

(Image credit: Phox Planner)

Phox Planner

(Image credit: Phox Planner)

The PHOX Planner has been created for photography entrepreneurs who want to get organized, focused and motivated, and it looks jazzy too! 

Essentially it's got a calendar section with 12 week-to-view diary pages, weekly roundups, plus pages of helpful advice on how to be productive and the steps required to build momentum in your career. Expect lots of bright colors, inspirational quotes and a hardback cover.

The Phox Planner is out now for £25 in the UK and available to order on the official website.

Read more:

What are the best camera lenses?
5 tips to start a career in photography
Photography tips and tutorials

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lauren Scott
Lauren Scott

Lauren is the Managing Editor of Digital Camera World, having previously served as Editor of Digital Photographer magazine, a practical-focused publication that inspires hobbyists and seasoned pros alike to take truly phenomenal shots and get the best results from their kit. 


An experienced photography journalist who has been covering the industry for over seven years, she has also served as technique editor for both PhotoPlus: The Canon MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine and DCW's sister publication, Digital Camera Magazine


In addition to techniques and tutorials that enable you to achieve great results from your cameras, lenses, tripods and other photography equipment, Lauren can regularly be found interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry, sharing tips and guides on subjects like landscape and wildlife photography, and raising awareness for subjects such as mental health and women in photography. 

Related articles