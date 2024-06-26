Want to be inspired? Check out the winners of the Hasselblad Masters photo contest

Since it was established in 2001, the Hasselblad Masters competition has been a platform for exceptional photographers across the world.

The winners of the Hasselblad Masters 2023 have been announced, each receiving a 100MP Hasselblad mirrorless medium format camera, along with two XCD lenses and a creative fund of €5,000 (approximately $5,400 / £4,200 / AU$8,000) – a total prize pool worth around $22,000 / £18,00 / AU$35,00.

The 2023 Grand Jury included Andy Saunders, senior vice president at Getty Images; Anne Farrar, assistant managing editor of photography at National Geographic; Marine Merindol, global director of strategy and operations at Magnum Photos; and Maria Svarbova, a Hasselblad Master in 2018.

In their usual style, the Hasselblad biannual competition is a glamorous one, with exceptional, varied and original photography across the six categories.

Take a look at the winners below.

Landscape – Weimin Chu, Tibetan Landscape from the Train Window

(Image credit: © Weimin Chu)

Chu's images capture the juxtaposition of traditional modern developments in China, integrated with traditional landscapes.

"At representative locations along the way, the idea of showing China's contemporary scenery through the train windows," says Chu. "Outside the car window, there are not only the shocking Gobi, lakes, snow-capped mountains, but also contemporary man-made landscapes such as high-voltage power towers, sand-proof walls, plateau highways, etc."

Architecture – Tiina Itkonen, Home

(Image credit: © Tiina Itkonen)

Itkonen’s series documents the traditional and elusive lives of Inuit hunters and their families in remote parts of East and North West Greenland, demonstrating resilience and innovation in extreme conditions.

"What I love about this series is its freedom to let the building live in a space," says Grand Jury member, Anne Farrar. "There's a softness to the pallet which reflects the simple architecture on a quiet landscape."

Portrait – Panji Indra Permana, Bicycle Street Sellers of Jakarta

(Image credit: © Panji Indra Permana)

Indra Permana began his project, The Cyclist Portrait, in 2020, when he documented Indonesia's cycling trend during the COVID-19 pandemic. His work highlighted those who rely on their bicycles for their livelihoods and transport, as well as those who sell them.

"I want to encourage people to start cycling, to promote a healthier life and a healthier planet," says Permana. "That's why I use a bicycle to carry all the gear while hunting for these portraits."

Art – Jan Pypers, Diorama

(Image credit: © Jan Pypers)

Jan Pypers' series explores their perception of the lost bond between humans and nature. By blending reality with surrealism, they create images that evoke curiosity and intrigue, encouraging reconnection and respect for nature.

"I used Photoshop to merge several photos," says Pypers. "Contrary to what many think, I do not use 3D or artificial intelligence, but old film techniques such as scale models and forced perspective."

Street – Tom Pitts, The Commute

(Image credit: © Tom Pitts)

This series captures the fleeting and often unspoken emotional interactions between strangers in transit in the UK, photographed across bus stops in England.

"I wanted to capture and share the stories and moments that take place every day during people's commutes, and the underlying beauty that passes us by," says Pitts.

"The apparent sorrow and loneliness of an isolated figure against the rain on the bus, the woman who is holding her head at the end of a long working day perhaps in reaction to what she has just experienced, and finally the man carrying roses with a surgical mask pulled down looking at the women who is oblivious to him at the bus stop – is that who the flowers were for? The love he lost."

Project // 21 – Efraїm Baaijens, Tiny Titans

(Image credit: © Efraїm Baaijens)

This category for under-21s was won by Baaijens with their micro imagery capturing the beauty and detail of the insect world.

"Let's marvel at these tiny faces and remember to respect all life forms, no matter how small," says Baaijens said. "Insects are vital to our ecosystem, pollinating plants and maintaining balance in nature. You don't have to travel far to witness nature's wonders—just step outside and look closely. Respect for insects enriches our connection to the world around us."

