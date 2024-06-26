Want to be inspired? Check out the winners of the Hasselblad Masters photo contest

From Wes Anderson-style train rides to dazzling micro photography, the spectacular winners of the latest Hasselblad Masters competition have been announced

A micro image of an insect on a neon pink background
(Image credit: © Efraїm Baaijens)

Since it was established in 2001, the Hasselblad Masters competition has been a platform for exceptional photographers across the world. 

The winners of the Hasselblad Masters 2023 have been announced, each receiving a 100MP Hasselblad mirrorless medium format camera, along with two XCD lenses and a creative fund of €5,000 (approximately $5,400 / £4,200 / AU$8,000) – a total prize pool worth around $22,000 / £18,00 / AU$35,00. 

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

