Try DJI Avata 2 before you buy and do stunts! DJI's free simulator is fun, but...

By Adam Juniper
published

The Avata had 'DJI Virtual Flight'. The Avata 2 has 'DJI Store – Try Virtual Flight' and it's not at all the same thing!

DJI Virtual Flight grabs
(Image credit: DJI)

DJI have just announced an upgrade to the DJI Store app which allows you to virtually fly the new DJI Avata 2 drone, and even perform stunts using new 'easy acro' feature. That's pretty cool – the ability to 'try before you buy' – but it's not quite the level of drone simulation DJI has bought us before.

In order to try out the simulator you need to install the DJI Store app . Virtual Flight is just one icon beneath the main carousel graphic of the store which shows the latest DJI products, and it takes you to a mini-game. This has on-screen joysticks which allow you to get a rudimentary equivalent of flying the Avata 2 drone through a landscape with virtual hoops and some other curiosities.

