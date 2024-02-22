Trunk Archive announces exclusive image licensing partnership with Art Partner

A groundbreaking new partnership between Trunk Archive and Art Partner offers an exceptional collection of imagery featuring some of the most recognizable images of the last thirty years.

World-renowned creative agency Art Partner holds some of the most in-demand photographers in its roster and works with some of the planet's biggest brands and publications. They represent photographers such as Lachlan Bailey, Mario Sorrenti, and Tyler Mitchell, who between them have captured some of the most well-known faces of the modern day.

Angelina Jolie photographed by Lachlan Bailey (Image credit: Angelina Jolie photographed by Lachlan Bailey / Art Partner / Trunk Archive)

The partnership has created the 'Art Partner Collection' - a collection of images from Art Partner-represented photographers now available to license exclusively through Trunk Archive.

Trunk Archive states, "This partnership opens up a rich assortment of imagery perfect for special projects, luxury branding, editorial placements, and more".

Trunk Archive is a premier licensing agency that licenses images from photographers such as Annie Leibovitz, Helmut Newton, and Mary Ellen Mark and has a rich history and reputation for providing excellent content licensing services. The constantly growing archive contains millions of images that capture the past that 'push art and culture forward', and the Art Partner Collection will aid in doing just that.

Vice President of Art Partner, Candice Marks says, "Our collaboration with Trunk Archive pairs Art Partner's legacy of image making with Trunk Archive's outstanding track record in licensing”.

Beyoncé photographed by Tyler Mitchell (Image credit: Beyoncé photographed by Tyler Mitchell / Art Partner / Trunk Archive)

Over the past three decades, Art Partner has represented artists whose 'iconic campaigns and epic fashion stories have defined the culture of their times' which will provide the archive with an injection of contemporary talent to sit alongside established artists. An example of which being Tyler Mitchell's stunning shoot with Beyoncé pictured above. The resulting archive of images is unlike any other and features iconic portraits of notable actors, musicians, and models as well as memorable landscapes, still lives, and moving imagery.

"We are thrilled to welcome Art Partner and its roster of visionary artists to Trunk Archive. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to deliver unparalleled creative content to our clients" declares Liz Sands, Chairman and CEO of Great Bowery, whose brands include Trunk Archive.

Billie Eilish photographed by Harley Weir (Image credit: Billie Eilish photographed by Harley Weir / Art Partner / Trunk Archive)

As powerhouses in their respective fields, the collaboration between Trunk Archive and Art Partner will deliver the highest quality creative content coupled with an easy and efficient licensing service, enabling access to images taken by some of the world's leading contemporary talents.