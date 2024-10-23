Toilet camera uses AI to analyze pics of poop and measure your gut health

By
published

I'm on the Throne! This camera clips onto the john and cuts the crap to tell you how healthy your insides are

Throne health camera clipped onto the side of a toilet
(Image credit: Throne)

Texas-based health startup Throne is developing a camera that clips onto the side of your toilet to take video of your evacuations, then uses AI analysis to provide a snapshot your gut health and hydration levels.

The company terms its tech “artificial gut intelligence”, and says that its AI is “trained by physicians to help you understand what your waste is trying to tell you about your health.”

