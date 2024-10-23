Toilet camera uses AI to analyze pics of poop and measure your gut health

Texas-based health startup Throne is developing a camera that clips onto the side of your toilet to take video of your evacuations, then uses AI analysis to provide a snapshot your gut health and hydration levels.

The company terms its tech “artificial gut intelligence”, and says that its AI is “trained by physicians to help you understand what your waste is trying to tell you about your health.”

"Our team of physicians manually review anonymized images to classify poop as healthy or unhealthy, spot the nuances in urine color for hydration levels, and identify other health indicators in your waste," it continues.

The camera only looks downwards at the contents of the bowl, you'll be relieved to know (Image credit: Throne)

The camera is thankfully downward-facing, and Throne points out "We only capture images of the contents of your toilet bowl. Any other data is irrelevant to our mission and could compromise our ability to provide accurate health insights. We use image recognition technology to automatically delete any non-relevant images. This ensures that only toilet-related data is retained.”

Throne logs your logs according to the Bristol Stool Scale (you can follow the link, but may regret it). Data can be viewed on a companion app, which you can use to track your food, medications, supplements, and activities to determine what contributes to good (or bad) gut health.

The Throne is Bluetooth-enabled and is automatically activated when a registered user uses the loo. So different members of the household can each keep track of their bowel movements independently and privately, and guests using the smallest room won't have their poo probed.

An app digests the data of your digestions and can help you make informed decisions about your diet (Image credit: Throne)

All data is securely encrypted on the company’s servers, and users have full access to their data, which Throne will delete upon request, stating: “We do not access an individual’s data. Our team only analyzes anonymized, aggregated data, which means the data can’t be traced back to the original user – to you!”

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Throne smart toilet camera is currently undergoing beta testing and will sell for $499, but is currently available at early-bird pre-order pricing of $299. We don't yet know whether the product will be launched outside the US.

• Man swallows camera live on stage to show us the insides of his stomach