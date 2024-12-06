TikTok’s attempt to stop pending US ban is turned down in court. What does it mean for creators?

A US Court of Appeals has turned down ByteDance's claims that the ban violates the First Amendment

Tiktok to be banned in US
(Image credit: Solen Feyissa on Unsplash)

TikTok’s latest attempts to get a potential upcoming US ban of the social media app have been turned down in court today. A federal appeals court upheld the pending US ban on the social media app, slated to occur in January, if the app doesn’t split from the parent company ByteDance. The ruling declines TikTok’s request to review the legality of the new legislation, but some experts note that the case could move to the Supreme Court.

The decision means the app’s presence in the US remains in jeopardy. In April, congress passed a law requiring ByteDance to either sell TikTok or face a ban in the US. The lawmakers cited security concerns that have plagued the China-based company, though Forbes notes that lawmakers have not publicly shared data explaining the security concerns.

