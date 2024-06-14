DJI drone ban bill is still in Congress—it's not the one the President wanted but it really might happen this time!

By
published

White House policy wasn't quite so indiscriminate as the law that is on the floor right now

Elise Stefanik and a drone
(Image credit: Elise Stefanik)

American children learn how a bill becomes law. An idea is debated in both houses of Congress, and approved, before being signed into law by the President. An elegant system of checks and balances, you might think, but right now (as The Simpsons learned) amendments and consolidation are where the real action is.

On Tuesday, the White House put out a combined policy document HR8070 – the goal being to lay out its ambitions for a 64th consecutive bipartisan National Defense Authorisation Act (NDAA). In other words the, the law that gives the cash to the armed forces for another year. This law has stayed on the floor all week.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles