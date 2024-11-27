TikTok finally admits beauty filters impact sense of self, limits feature for teens

By
published

Users under 18 will soon lose access to "beauty" filters while others will be labeled as altered

A smartphone displaying the TikTok logo, on a wooden table with a pair of headphones
(Image credit: Future)

After a commissioned study highlighting the impact of beauty filters on self esteem, social platform TikTok will soon limit access to certain filters for teenage users. In an update at the company’s European Safety Forum, the company said that it would soon roll out limits to “appearance effects” for users under the age of 18.

The decision comes as a result of a study TikTok commissioned with Internet Matters, a UK-based nonprofit organization. The study, published on November 26, highlights how the surveyed teenagers and parents felt the social media platform’s tools impacted online authenticity.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Hillary K. Grigonis
Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience reviewing and writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer and more.

Related articles