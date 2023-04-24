This Nikon camera is nuts… you can drive it on the road at 28mph!

By Chris George
published

Wacky Races? This is one of hundreds of weird vehicles made by Indian inventor K Sudhakar

Sudha Car Museum
(Image credit: Getty images)

The Nikon Z9 may be able to get you top speeds of 120fps - but this amazing car can be driven on the road at speeds up to 28mph (45kph).

The Nikon SLR car is just one of hundreds of amazing-looking vehicles constructed by K Sudhakar - and can be found on display at the Sudha Car Museum in Hyderabad, India.

Kanyaboyina Sudhakar Yadav started making cars to look like everyday objects when he was just 14 - and 40 years later he now has hundreds of these scrapyard creations, which are regularly driven on the road to prove that they are much more than just prototypes. 

Other designs he has constructed include cars that look like snooker tables, cricket balls, high-heeled shoes, and motorcycle helmets. All can be seen in his own museum, which opened in 2010.

K Sudhakar with some of his many unusual vehicles - including ones looking like a suitcase, a condom, a teacup and a Nikon camera. (Image credit: Getty images)

The camera-shaped car is designed to roughly look like a Nikon F3 SLR film camera, fitted with a flash and zoom lens. (Image credit: Getty images)

The Nikon camera is designed to look like an F3 professional SLR film camera (opens in new tab) - and is fitted with a Nikkor 35-200mm f/3.5-4.5 zoom – and a flashgun that appears to be well away from the position of the hotshoe. The camera car took a year to make, has a handmade metal body, and is fitted with a 60cc engine.

K Sudhakar doesn't stop at making cars - he also holds a Guinness World Record for constructing the largest-ever tricycle - measuring over 41 feet tall (12.5m), which was built in 2005.

If you liked this article, check out the 8 amazing buildings that look like cameras

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

