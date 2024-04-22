This new camera flash could be mistaken for a Lightsaber!

Godox has launched yet another retro flash, but this time we head back a little further in its design ethos, with echoes of mid-century New York and the infamous reportage photographer Usher "Weegee" Fellig.

A lighting manufacturer that specializes in exceptional equipment at a more affordable entry point, Godox has made it possible for many photographers to get started in flash and studio photography – and some of its lights are among the best strobes on the market.

(Image credit: Godox)

Recently, with the camera market catering more and more to vintage aesthetics, Godox has created a line of retro-style flashes named the Godox Lux range. And it appears to be doing well with consumers, as the manufacturer has not slowed in developing new models. Earlier this month we saw the Airpod-like Godox Lux Elf Retro, and now we have an announcement for the more unique Lux Master Retro.

The Godox Lux Master Retro blends the throwback aesthetic with the ease of use and modern functionality of the top flashes on the market. It stands out as the most developed and professional of the Lux range, with the lineup currently consisting of snapshot-worthy fill flashes.

(Image credit: Godox)

With a design evocative of press photographers such as Weegee, the flash is packaged with a base plate that enables it to sit next to the camera – and it can also act as a handle with a remote trigger. However, unlike its mid-century ancestors, there is no need to carry a pocket full of flash tubes for each exposure.

With its built-in 7.2V 2,980mAh lithium battery, the Lux Master delivers strong power output and offers up to 460 full-power flashes. Recharging is quick and easy via the USB-C port, with a fast charging time of approximately two hours.

An intuitive color touchscreen gives the user precise control with just the swipe of a finger, and Godox states that it was designed for use with a single hand, making settings changes on the move easier. Power output, modes and settings can all be controlled via the touchscreen or a wireless trigger, as wireless sync is compatible with triggers such as the new Godox X3 – one of the smallest available.

The modern functionality of TTL enables the camera and flash to communicate efficiently for quick and accurate exposure. TTL is not the only modern function as the Lux Master also supports stroboscopic flash, front-curtain sync, rear-curtain sync and high-speed sync.

Other notable features include a tiltable flash head, a fan-type reflector (as seen on the Lux Senior and Lux Cadet, compatibility with other Godox attachments such as light dome and octabox, and an option for a wired shutter trigger.

The Godox Lux Master is available now for $249 (UK and AU pricing TBC). The Godox Lux range has flown a little under the radar but has been a fun addition when used on retro-designed cameras like the Fujifilm X100VI. Retro designs and direct camera flash are very much on-trend and the Lux Master takes this even further.

