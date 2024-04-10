No, it's not a giant Airpod — it's Godox's new retro-chic on-camera flashgun!

Godox is no stranger to producing quirky lighting options that wouldn't look out of place in the midcentury, but with today's demand for retro, they look sleek and modern.

Godox has been creating some of the best budget-friendly flashguns, strobes, and constant lights over recent years opening up the entry point for photographers to use off and on-camera flash. Recently they have been watching the market trends and have produced the Lux range of stylish retro-style on-camera flashes, and the newly announced Godox Lux Elf Retro blurs the modern and retro further.

(Image credit: Godox)

Looking not too dissimilar to an oversized Apple Airpod, the Godox Lux Elf Retro offers an on-camera flash solution for brightening up those everyday snapshots. The all-white finish is distinct and the small form factor enables easy transportation.

As you can tell by the product video above, Godox has designed the Lux Elf to be easy. Easy to carry, easy to set up, and easy to use. The back dial makes shooting flash simple as each power increment is depicted with a symbol. For example, when shooting at the flashes default ISO 100, and you want to shoot a portrait of two people, you would turn the dial to the symbol that shows two people, in this instance 1/4 power.

Another notable feature is the Optical Mode which offers S1 and S2 settings. In S1 mode the flash will fire in response to another manual or TTL flash, while S2 will respond similarly but ignore the initial flash. This makes the Godox Lux Elf Retro a great fill flash option.

The in-built battery is rechargeable via a USB-C interface and offers up to 400 flashes on a full charge. A sync hole for connecting a sync cable is also included.

(Image credit: Godox)

Unlike the more professional Godox flashes such as the Godox AD200 Pro and the recently released Godox V1 Pro, the Lux range is designed for more casual everyday snapping. It is perfect for providing a little more light than perhaps available with the camera's built-in flash and filling shadows on a sunny day.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Godox Lux Elf Retro is available for pre-order now for $49 | £49 (around AU$75).

See our guides for more information on the best flashguns, the best lighting kits, and the best-LED light panels.