No, it's not a giant Airpod — it's Godox's new retro-chic on-camera flashgun!

By Kalum Carter
published

Godox announces new Lux Elf Retro light which is pocket-sized but, from the right angle, looks even smaller...

Godox Lux Elf Retro Camera Flash
(Image credit: Godox)

Godox is no stranger to producing quirky lighting options that wouldn't look out of place in the midcentury, but with today's demand for retro, they look sleek and modern. 

Godox has been creating some of the best budget-friendly flashguns, strobes, and constant lights over recent years opening up the entry point for photographers to use off and on-camera flash. Recently they have been watching the market trends and have produced the Lux range of stylish retro-style on-camera flashes, and the newly announced Godox Lux Elf Retro blurs the modern and retro further. 

