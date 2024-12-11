This monster megazoom Nikon bridge camera drops in price again

If you're looking for a compact camera that can do it all, the Nikon Coolpix P950 is a great choice. And with its price plummeting to just £714.46 and is now back to practically the same enticing price we saw during Black Friday - and provides a huge built-in zoom that means it can capture distant subjects such as sports and wildlife with ease.

The Nikon P950 was the last bridge camera Nikon released, making it the peak of the Big N's bridge camera tech. And while its still huge optical zoom range (equivalent 24–2000mm) might not be as mighty as the P1000’s (24-3000mm), the P950 is a smaller and, therefore, more practical do-it-all option.

The Nikon Coolpix P950 is built around a 16MP, 1/2.3-in CMOS sensor. But the real star of the show is that hulking, fixed lens and its powerful 83x zoom. This insanely versatile optic boasts a 35mm equivalent optical focal length of 24-2000mm – digitally extended to a whopping 4000mm – making the P950 a camera that can cover an incredible range of genres, from landscapes to wildlife and even photos of the moon. Speaking of, there’s a dedicated Moon / Bird-watching mode on the mode dial. You also get up to 5.5 stops of Vibration Reduction, the ability to capture Raw photos, and 4K UHD / 30p.

You might be wondering why you’d go for the P950 over the Nikon Coolpix P1000. After all, the latter is arguably the more popular camera. It really comes down to what you want from a bridge camera. If you require the longest optical zoom possible and don’t mind lugging around a big ol’ beast, then the P1000 may be the better option. But if you’re in the market for a bridge camera that still boasts an insane reach, but is a little smaller and more suited for day-to-day use, check out the P950.

