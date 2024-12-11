This monster megazoom Nikon bridge camera drops in price again

By
published

The Nikon P950 boasts a mighty reach, without being as big and bulky as the older P1000 - and is now £714

Nikon P950 with screen flipped out on a red and orange background with a Price Drop roundel
(Image credit: Nikon / Digital Camera World)

If you're looking for a compact camera that can do it all, the Nikon Coolpix P950 is a great choice. And with its price plummeting to just £714.46 and is now back to practically the same enticing price we saw during Black Friday - and provides a huge built-in zoom that means it can capture distant subjects such as sports and wildlife with ease.

The Nikon P950 was the last bridge camera Nikon released, making it the peak of the Big N's bridge camera tech. And while its still huge optical zoom range (equivalent 24–2000mm) might not be as mighty as the P1000’s (24-3000mm), the P950 is a smaller and, therefore, more practical do-it-all option.

Nikon Coolpix P950 |was £849| £714.46 Save £135 at Amazon

Nikon Coolpix P950 |was £849| £714.46
Save £135 at Amazon The Nikon Coolpix P950 boasts a whopping 24-2000mm optical zoom and an even mightier 4000mm digital zoom, making it your one-stop shop for almost any genre you can think of.

Price check: £849 John Lewis | £849 Park Cameras

View Deal

TOPICS
Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

