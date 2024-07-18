This is the LARGEST Leica store in the world!

Leica is an industry leader in many ways and is considered by many to be the epitome of optical engineering and quality.

The best Leica cameras and the best Leica lenses are always featured among the elite the market has to offer, and it seems Leica strives to spread this far and wide by opening a world record 29th gallery worldwide – and its largest to date!

Not one to spare on expense or craftsmanship, the 4-story luxury Leica retail space, situated in Melbourne, Australia, has been in the making for years. Not just a space to sell the latest camera equipment, the new store invites visitors to visit the state-of-the-art retail store and café on level one, a photographic gallery on level two, a private photo studio and academy room for workshops on level three, and a rooftop overlooking the city skyline on level four.

The third Leica space to open in Australia, it boasts beautifully designed architecture creating spaces of inspiration and creativity, among the Scandinavian interiors and art deco-designed windows. A mezzanine photography gallery will display photographic works from new artists quarterly, currently showcasing ‘Colours of Antarctica’ by Leica Ambassador Stuart Robertson.

More than your typical retail store and experience the store will offer a great place to get hands-on with some of the best Leica equipment no matter if you're a long-term professional or a budding enthusiast. Expertly trained staff can provide visitors with in-depth advice, and offer product demonstrations, tips, and recommendations – you wouldn't expect anything less from Leica!

The space is located at 267 Little Collins Street, Melbourne, Australia, and is open now to the public. So if you're in the area and have always wanted to get your hands on one of the most longed-for cameras, head down to the Leica Store and Gallery Melbourne.

