This is the LARGEST Leica store in the world!

Leica opens its world record 29th global store – years in the making and its largest yet!

Leica Store Melbourne
(Image credit: Leica)

Leica is an industry leader in many ways and is considered by many to be the epitome of optical engineering and quality.

The best Leica cameras and the best Leica lenses are always featured among the elite the market has to offer, and it seems Leica strives to spread this far and wide by opening a world record 29th gallery worldwide – and its largest to date!

Leica Store Melbourne
(Image credit: Leica)

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

