This £23.50 drawing tablet Black Friday deal is SO GOOD I snapped it up!

By
published

The One by Wacom is one of the cheapest drawing tablets you can get – and now it’s 35% off for Black Friday!

Hero shot of the One by Wacom drawing tablet
(Image credit: Future)

Wacom is famed for premium-quality, premium-priced drawing tablets and displays, including the Cintiq and Intuos ranges – but it also makes some much affordable options that make a great way to start if you’re interested in using a tablet to edit your photos.

One by Wacom (not to be confused with Wacom One, which is a different product – don’t get me started) is its bargain range – no frills, just keen pricing.

One by Wacom | was £35.99| now £23.50 Save £12.49 at Amazon

One by Wacom | was £35.99 | now £23.50
Save £12.49 at Amazon Wacom’s lowest-priced drawing tablet is an even better deal right now. Despite the price, it doesn’t feel cheap, and it’s small enough to chuck in a backpack with your laptop for editing on the move.

View Deal
Richard Hill

Related articles