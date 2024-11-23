This £23.50 drawing tablet Black Friday deal is SO GOOD I snapped it up!

Wacom is famed for premium-quality, premium-priced drawing tablets and displays, including the Cintiq and Intuos ranges – but it also makes some much affordable options that make a great way to start if you’re interested in using a tablet to edit your photos.
One by Wacom (not to be confused with Wacom One, which is a different product – don’t get me started) is its bargain range – no frills, just keen pricing.
My colleague Mike Harris has been enthusiastically expounding on its benefits ever since he reviewed it. So when I saw this week that the One by Wacom Small is 35% off at Amazon, making it less than £24, I clicked Buy without hesitation – even though I already own and use a far superior Cintiq drawing display!
The reason? Convenience. I work from a laptop, so the idea of being able to sit on my sofa and work on a rough photo-edit with a tablet and stylus really appeals to me. The tablet is small enough that I could also pack it for a train journey and get some image-editing or drawing done in a minimal amount of room.
A display like the Cintiq is great for a sustained photo-editing session, but the One by Wacom is something you can pick up on a whim, plug it in and get started. At less than £24 for Black Friday, it’s a great-value way to bring a new dimension to your photo work.
