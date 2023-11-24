This digital photo frame is one of the best gifts I ever got. Save $40 this Black Friday

By Chris George
published

Aura Carver digital photo frame is a perfect gift for friends and family – or to smarten up your own home

Aura Carver Digital photo frame Black Friday
(Image credit: Aura)

Digital photo frames are one of the rewarding new bits of tech to have in your home right now – and this great Black Friday deal is the perfect way of gettiing one for yourself, or as a brilliant gift. This Aura Carver frame with its 10.1in landscape-format screen has $40 off for the sales, making this a stylist $139 purchase - available in white, cream or black from Amazon.

Aura makes some of the best-looking digital photo frames around - I have had one for about three years, and it is now a treasured possession. Sitting on the side in the kitchen, my wife and I regularly upload it with photos of family and our travels – thereby giving us happy memories at every mealtime.

.And a feature we really like is that Aura makes it really easy to set it up without having to open the packaging – making it a perfect gift for those who may struggle with setting up the image. 

Aura Carver digital frame (white) |

Aura Carver digital frame (white) | was $179 | now $139
Save $40 at Amazon A stylish digital photo frame which allows you to show all your favorite images on its 10-inch LCD display. This would look perfect on your bookshelf, kitchen worktop, or in your office. See our Aura Carver review

View Deal
Aura Carver digital frame (charcoal) |

Aura Carver digital frame (charcoal) | was $179 | now $139
Save $40 If you don't like the chalk white option, this smart digital photo frame is also available in a sophisticated charcoal color.

View Deal

Thanks to a QR code on the box, you can use the app to pick the pictures to be displayed – providing a wonderful surprise when the recipient unwraps their present (you can then add more images to the cloud-based library remotely later at any time you fancy). 

The Aura Carver frame works over your home's wifi network - and that means that you get limitless picture storage, and no subscription fees to pay.

Other Black Friday camera deals that we like right now

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

