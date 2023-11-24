This digital photo frame is one of the best gifts I ever got. Save $40 this Black Friday

Digital photo frames are one of the rewarding new bits of tech to have in your home right now – and this great Black Friday deal is the perfect way of gettiing one for yourself, or as a brilliant gift. This Aura Carver frame with its 10.1in landscape-format screen has $40 off for the sales, making this a stylist $139 purchase - available in white, cream or black from Amazon.

Aura makes some of the best-looking digital photo frames around - I have had one for about three years, and it is now a treasured possession. Sitting on the side in the kitchen, my wife and I regularly upload it with photos of family and our travels – thereby giving us happy memories at every mealtime.

.And a feature we really like is that Aura makes it really easy to set it up without having to open the packaging – making it a perfect gift for those who may struggle with setting up the image.

Aura Carver digital frame (white) | was $179 | now $139

Save $40 at Amazon A stylish digital photo frame which allows you to show all your favorite images on its 10-inch LCD display. This would look perfect on your bookshelf, kitchen worktop, or in your office. See our Aura Carver review

Aura Carver digital frame (charcoal) | was $179 | now $139

Save $40 If you don't like the chalk white option, this smart digital photo frame is also available in a sophisticated charcoal color.

Thanks to a QR code on the box, you can use the app to pick the pictures to be displayed – providing a wonderful surprise when the recipient unwraps their present (you can then add more images to the cloud-based library remotely later at any time you fancy).

The Aura Carver frame works over your home's wifi network - and that means that you get limitless picture storage, and no subscription fees to pay.

