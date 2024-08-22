This book changed how I photograph my environment and sparked an even greater passion for photography

By
published

This book changed how I photograph my environment and sparked a passion even greater for photography

James Ravilious: A life
(Image credit: Future / Sebastian Oakley)

I'm sure it's well known here that I am somewhat of the "outdoors" expert on the Digital Camera World team, living deep in the countryside of Cornwall in the UK.

While this does have its benefits for testing out the best binoculars I often find myself taking images of sometimes things that others would simply walk by – I like to think I try and capture the beauty within the mundane, or that's poetically how famous Magnum photographer David Hurn puts it when describing his photographic journey of capturing Wales over the years.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles