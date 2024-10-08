If you don't own a dashcam yet, you can get a big discount on one of the best in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event.

We awarded 4½ stars to the MioFive S1 Ultra, available for just $119 – which is a massive 39% off its usual $197 price tag!

MioFive S1 Ultra | was $197.99 | now $119.99

SAVE $78 at Amazon Both the front and rear dashcam are 4K, enabling you to capture a huge amount of detail onto the included 64GB memory card – and you can use WiFI to transfer files straight to your phone. There are even some AI-powered driver assistance tools, too!

There are plenty of reasons why we gave out 4½ stars in our MioFive S1 Ultra review, but the main one (well, two) is that both the front and rear dashcams are 4K – something that definitely sets the S1 Ultra apart from the pack.

Some might say that 4K is overkill for a dashcam, but if you've used other cams (or if you've needed to use your footage following an incident) then you'll know that there's no such thing as too much detail – and the image quality here is excellent, though you can opt for 2K or FullHD if you prefer.

A 64GB memory card is included, to capture those hi-res files, and you can use it to transfer your footage or simply connect the S1 Ultra to your phone via WiFi – where the Miofive app also enables you to easily change any settings you want to.

The setup even features AI-powered driver assistance features, such as providing alerts if you're fatigued, driving too hard, or if you don't notice the car in front of you pulling away when stopped at lights or in traffic.

