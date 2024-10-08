This 4K, 4½ star front & rear dash cam is $78 off – it's about time you bought one!

We gave this 4K front and rear dash cam 4½ stars – and it's a bargain at just $119 in the Amazon sale

If you don't own a dashcam yet, you can get a big discount on one of the best in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event. 

We awarded 4½ stars to the MioFive S1 Ultra, available for just $119 – which is a massive 39% off its usual $197 price tag! 

MioFive S1 Ultra | was $197.99 | now $119.99
SAVE $78 at Amazon Both the front and rear dashcam are 4K, enabling you to capture a huge amount of detail onto the included 64GB memory card – and you can use WiFI to transfer files straight to your phone. There are even some AI-powered  driver assistance tools, too! 

