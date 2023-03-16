These viral FPV drone videos will leave you speechless

Since the launch of the DJI FPV drone, first-person view flight has become a very popular addition to any filmmaker's tool kit.

This was further highlighted when DJI took the success of the DJI FPV (opens in new tab) drone and combined it with the popular Cinewhoop-style FPV drones (opens in new tab) seen in the more enthusiast-level DIY market, and combined it with DJI technology to develop the leading out-of-the-box FPV experience that we see today in the form of the DJI Avata (opens in new tab).

With technological advances in drone flight, it is now more accessible than ever before. We've been seeing some pretty cool FPV videos across social media, so we thought it appropriate to highlight some of the best videos we've seen online that left us speechless and wanting to see more…

1. DJI Headquaters

Starting at the top we see Sky City, as the Avata swoops through every room at DJI's headquarters while also spanning the whole exterior, giving you a true bird's eye view. It also showcases why the Avata is at the top of our list for best DJI drone (opens in new tab) and best FPV drone (opens in new tab), and how it can also rank among the best indoor drones (opens in new tab) for recording interior real estate.

2. Red Bull Extreme Downhill mountain biking

Extreme Downhill takes mountain biking to the tightest and most remote conditions, testing both rider and bike. Red Bull recently used some of the best FPV drones from the most qualified pilots to capture the streets of Valparaiso, Chile, in a round of the biking series.

We see the rider soar down the streets of Valparaiso, going through tight street sections and even going through houses, while the riders make their way down the jaw-dropping course. If you have a sensitive stomach where heights are concerned, you might not want to watch it all the way through, but the pilotry of the FPV drones is simply the best in the business.

3. Drive2Extremes – Taycan Cross Turismo X Johnny FPV

For those who don't know the name Johnny FPV, he is simply one of the best FPV drone pilots in the industry today, from personal projects that have hit over 100,000 views on his YouTube channel (opens in new tab) to being commissioned to pilot FPV drones in Hollywood productions.

In this recent video, we see how Jonny navigates his custom drone while tracking a Taycan Cross Turismo on a desert track in Abu Dhabi, which was built completely from scratch, a perfect 1:1 replica of the one in Finland that we saw in the snow. Mirroring the two created a really interesting contrast of environments, and gave the production the ability to seamlessly merge the two locations together in the edit.

4. Madeira

YouTuber Ellis van Jason (opens in new tab) wanted to embrace the world of FPV drones but didn't know which area to specialize in at the time, Race drone pilot or Freestyle pilot. Thanks to more consumer FPV drones coming to the market, however, a new section opened up simply called Cinematic, with the range set to mid/long.

This cinematic section sees FPV drones and the footage they capture away from racing, introducing bird-like flights across landscapes, mountaintops, and vast voids to capture the magic of Madeira.

5. Summiting the Matterhorn

This FPV drone flight up the Matterhorn's epic Hornli ridge was filmed by Joshua Turner (opens in new tab). Joshua wanted to try this flight for a while and finally went for it during a trip to Switzerland in the winter of 2022.

Joshua flew an Iflight Chimera 7 with DJI Air unit and Crossfire to capture this video, which was shot on a GoPro Hero 10 (opens in new tab) in 5K 30p and stabilized in Realsteadygo. This video encapsulates the varied uses and video that an FPV drone can capture in mind-blowing detail.

6. Burj Khalifa

Another amazing bit of FPV drone footage from Johhny FPV is the video showcasing the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, depicting the massive superstructure in all its glory on a sunny morning in Dubai.

Captured in 2020 via a custom FPV drone setup, this video demonstrates what is obtainable with first-person flight in a world where we are all looking to capture something different – and we have to say this is an amazing way to portray buildings like the Burj Khalifa.

