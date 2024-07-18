These stunning images from the 11th annual Academy of Science's BigPicture are seriously worth a look

Butterfly laden fir trees, migrating tadpoles, and desert snakes are just some of the incredible images from the 2024 entries

Fir trees laden with monarch butterflies
The Forest of the Monarchs, Jaime Rojo (Image credit: Jaime Rojo)

A stunning sunset shot of oyamel fir trees heavy with millions of monarch butterflies has taken the grand prize at the 11th annual BigPicture: Natural World Photography Competition. 

Photographer Jamie Rojo captured the incredible image, entitled The Forest of the Monarchs, at Michoacan’s Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

