These solar-powered backpacks are the best idea ever – and are Black Friday bargains!

Bluetti Handsfree backpacks are a brilliant solution for how to keep your camera, computer and other kit charged when on lengthy landscape or wildlife shoots. They combine an ultra-slim power station with a backpack, so you can charge multiple devices hands-free while you wear your power station.

Optional solar panels even enable you to recharge them, with a 60W panel that dangles from the back of the pack to charge as you hike (as long as you have your back to the sun, of course), or a 100W panel that is better suited for when you've set up camp. I told you they were a great idea!

There are two models, the Handsfree 1 is smaller with a 42L capacity and comes with a 300W power station, while the Handsfree 2 can swallow 60L of kit and has a 700W power station. And both are available with some great savings for the Black Friday weekend. The headline prices are for the backpack and power station, but you can add optional solar panels, should you wish.

Bluetti Handsfree 1: was $429 now $299 at BLUETTI US Save $129 The Handsfree 1 is a 42L backpack with a built-in 300W power station. You can add the 60W solar panel for an additional $170, or a 100W panel for $200 extra.

Both Handsfree backpacks are built for outdoor photographers and are designed with modular storage, so you can leave the power station at home when it's not needed to fit additional gear in the bag. They feature an ergonomic and breathable design for comfort and have a 30kg load-bearing capacity. There's also an included rain cover to keep the power station and gear dry, come rain or shine.

For a more in-depth overview of the Bluetti Hansdfree backpacks, see my original news story.