These solar-powered backpacks are the best idea ever – and are Black Friday bargains!

Charge your kit on the go with the Bluetti Handsfree, combining a backpack and power station, plus optional solar charger

(Image credit: Bluetti)

Bluetti Handsfree backpacks are a brilliant solution for how to keep your camera, computer and other kit charged when on lengthy landscape or wildlife shoots. They combine an ultra-slim power station with a backpack, so you can charge multiple devices hands-free while you wear your power station.

Optional solar panels even enable you to recharge them, with a 60W panel that dangles from the back of the pack to charge as you hike (as long as you have your back to the sun, of course), or a 100W panel that is better suited for when you've set up camp. I told you they were a great idea!

Bluetti Handsfree 1
Bluetti Handsfree 1: was $429 now $299 at BLUETTI US

Save $129 The Handsfree 1 is a 42L backpack with a built-in 300W power station. You can add the 60W solar panel for an additional $170, or a 100W panel for $200 extra.

View Deal
Bluetti Handsfree 2
Bluetti Handsfree 2: was $599 now $399 at BLUETTI US

Save $200 The Handsfree 2 is the larger model, with a 60L backpack and 700W power station. Again, there are optional 60W and 100W solar panels.

View Deal

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

