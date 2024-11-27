These solar-powered backpacks are the best idea ever – and are Black Friday bargains!

Bluetti Handsfree backpacks are a brilliant solution for how to keep your camera, computer and other kit charged when on lengthy landscape or wildlife shoots. They combine an ultra-slim power station with a backpack, so you can charge multiple devices hands-free while you wear your power station.
Optional solar panels even enable you to recharge them, with a 60W panel that dangles from the back of the pack to charge as you hike (as long as you have your back to the sun, of course), or a 100W panel that is better suited for when you've set up camp. I told you they were a great idea!
Save $129 The Handsfree 1 is a 42L backpack with a built-in 300W power station. You can add the 60W solar panel for an additional $170, or a 100W panel for $200 extra.
Save $200 The Handsfree 2 is the larger model, with a 60L backpack and 700W power station. Again, there are optional 60W and 100W solar panels.