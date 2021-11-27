These $89 Celestron binoculars come with a free Night Vision flashlight

It's not just cameras and lenses on offer in the Black Friday camera deals – there are some great accessories, including binoculars! These Celestron 15x70 SkyMaster binos are now just $89.95 – and not only do you save $10, you also get a free Night Vision LED flashlight!

Celestron 15x70 SkyMaster | Celestron 15x70 SkyMaster | was $99.95 | now $89.95

Save $10 Designed for long-range observations and night sky exploration, these weather- and impact-resistant binos also come with a free Night Vision LED flashlight.

The extra-wide 70mm objective aperture allows huge amounts of light into these Celestron SkyMaster binoculars, offering plenty of illumination and good visibility in low light conditions – making them ideal for night sky gazing.

On top of that, their 15x magnification delivers powerful close-ups – even when observing the moon and stars. And the ability to behold celestial objects with both eyes gives these a big advantage over telescopes!

