The most "Instagrammable" waterfalls in the world? Social media tells you where to go!

By Leonie Helm
published

"We see our surroundings merely as a backdrop to our own online portfolios"

Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls (Image credit: Nithya K)

It started with food, then moved swiftly on to interiors, and now it seems, nothing is worth doing, eating, or visiting unless it’s ‘Instagrammable’.

Dubious studies undertaken by companies claiming to have found ‘the most Instagrammable spots’ fill junk email folders around the world, like this one we recently received from Niagara Falls Tickets and Tours. 

