The Kodak Reelz Film Digitizer can convert Super 8 negatives into movie files

Many of us have precious memories gathering dust in a storage box, just wishing we could relive them and share the nostalgia on a bigger screen. Kodak's new Reelz Film Digitizer can make this possible by converting your old film 8mm and Super 8 film.

Licensee C+A Global has released its new Kodak-branded film digitizer, which can transform 8mm and Super 8 film into MP4 files. The scanner outputs a 1080p video file that can be sent directly to an SD card without the need for any computers or software.

• Read More: Best film scanners

The scanner is fully automated and uses an 8.08MP sensor to capture images of supposedly exceptional clarity, contrast, detail and color accuracy. Designed to be super easy, the digitizer accepts three, five and seven-inch film into the supply reel followed by on-screen prompts to send, save or edit the footage. The only obvious downside to the scanner is that the recordings will not have sound.

Scans of film can be transferred to a computer, SD card or viewed instantly when connected to a TV or monitor by USB. The device has a five-inch viewing LCD screen controlled by nine buttons at the top of the convertor. The buttons will come in handy for aligning the frame, along with editing the tint and sharpness of slides.

The digitizing works frame-by-frame, so it is unclear how long the process of scanning longer films could take – although it is convenient to have this option to scan at home at your own leisure. The digitizer reel itself appears to be relatively compact, measuring at 12.4 x 8.4 x 6.1 inches, making it easy to store and travel with if desired.

Kodak also offers a Digitizing Box service (US only) by which you fill a box with any brand of tapes, film reels, VHS, cassettes, audio and photos to be hand-digitized once shipped via a prepaid UPS label to Kodak's facility. You will receive a flash drive, digital download or DVD in return with your original media.

The Kodak Reelz Film Digitizer is available now for $599.99 from Walmart (approximately £540.97 / AU$840.38). We will update you with where to purchase the Digitizer in other territories as and when it becomes available.

Read More:

How to scan negatives and transparencies

Best scanner for documents & photos

Best Black Friday camera deals