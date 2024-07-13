SwitchBot's new indoor security camera gives Ring a run for its money

By
published

With the controversy swirling around Amazon-owned Ring, is it time to find yourself a new home security system?

The SwitchBot 3 security camera on a white background
(Image credit: SwitchBot)

Amazon-owned Ring cameras have become something of a cultural phenomenon since their conception in 2013. Footage from the cameras regularly makes its way onto social media with happy, sad and sometimes downright terrifying clips. Some people have even made careers out of creating content using Ring cameras. 

Well now, they've got competition.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles