“Suddenly, I had an archive of blood.” How an inspiring female photographer took on the Sicilian Mafia, and won

By
published

Letizia Battaglia was one of Italy's most important social documentary photographers, best known for her work exposing Mafia crimes

Black and white photograph of a man with handcuffed wrists and held by two police officers
The arrest of the ferocious Mafia boss Leoluca Bagarella in Palermo, 1979. (Image credit: © Archivio Letizia Battaglia - all rights reserved)

Letizia Battaglia (1935-2022) was one of Italy’s most important social documentary photographers, whose images are some of the best-known records of life in the shadow of the Mafia.

This autumn The Photographers’ Gallery in London presents Letizia Battaglia: Life, Love and Death in Sicily, on show from October 09 2024 – February 23 2025.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles