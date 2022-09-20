Stunning Vegas photo album wins Wedding Album of the Year

Professional photographer Rebecca Carpenter has one the inaugural Wedding Album of the Year competition with a stunning set of images in a book printed and produced by Henley Albums. (opens in new tab)

The new award was set up by The Photography Show (opens in new tab) to celebrate the talent and craft of professional wedding photographers and album makers, and championing the power of print, with the finalists being displayed at this year's show at the NEC.

Rachel Carpenter (opens in new tab), who describes herself as a destination wedding and elopement photographer, shot her winning album for her clients Helena & Mark, who got married in Las Vegas.

(Image credit: Rebecca Carpenter)

(Image credit: Rebecca Carpenter)

(Image credit: Rebecca Carpenter)

Some of the pages from Rebecca Carpenter's winning wedding album (Image credit: Rebecca Carpenter)

The judges commended her for her work commenting that the "This was a real show-stopping album. A great vintage look gave a consistency to the album, with a really strong stylized look that makes the most of the Las Vegas location. The personality of the couple really comes through and the photographer has not been afraid to use posing and wide-angle lenses to create an impact. The design of the album is really strong - making great use of breathing space - so that images do not look crowded."

Runners-up in the competition were: John Nassari with an album from Sim Imaging; Sarah Oliver working with Album Epoca; and Mike Garrard with Henley Albums.

