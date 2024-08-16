Stunning finalists from Ocean Photographer of the Year will take your breath away

Here are our ten favorite images from Oceanographic's 2024 contest
(Image credit: Enric Adrian Gener / Ocean Photographer of the Year)
The finalists from the Ocean Photographer of the Year 2024 have been announced - showing us stunning images of maritime life picked from over 15,000 entries from around the world.
From breathtaking photos of wildlife above and below the water, to skilled drone images and thought-provoking documentary work - the contest as become one of the must-see competitions each year.
Presented by Oceanographic Magazine and Blancpain, the annual competition has a simple mission: to shine a light on the wonder and fragility of our blue planet, and to celebrate the photographers giving it a voice.
