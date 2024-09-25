Sony develops custom uncoupled cine camera for use in new Brad Pitt movie

According to Variety, Sony has developed a custom cinema camera to record action scenes in the upcoming movie "F1", starring Brad Pitt. Developed in conjunction with the movie's Cinematographer, Claudio Miranda, the new camera seems to be similar - but not the same as - Sony's Rialto system. In the image below we can see the new camera mounted to the bodywork of a Formula 1 car, with the mystery camera fronted by a Voigtlander Super Wide-Heliar lens and a geared focus mechanism.

(Image credit: reddit u/estaruncix)

Although the general consensus appears that the camera isn't a Rialto, it does at least seem similar to one. The Rialto system was used in the filming of Top Gun: Maverick, largely thanks to its ability for the sensor and lens to be uncoupled from the main camera body, with a cable linking the two modules. This significantly reduces the size of the camera that needs to be positioned with the actor; handy when the actor is in a confined small environment like an airplane cockpit, or a Formula 1 car.

Sony's Rialto 2 cine camera, as used in "Top Gun: Maverick", though the camera used in "F1" seems to be a custom model (Image credit: Sony)

The actors in "F1" are reportedly driving cars for real on set, although the cars in question are said to be Mercedes Benz race cars rather than actual F1 cars. Even so, the cars have apparently been exceeding 200mph when driven by stunt drivers, so the camera mounted inside needs to be compact, with remote control for pan and focus. According to Miranda: "We spent a lot of time getting the cars ready” and “Sony really listens to us.”

Sony has a history of working in partnership with cinematographers, and Sony North America president Neal Manowitz has stated that “It’s this idea of co-creating the future, literally together. Claudio has been deeply involved in lots of the development of our products.”

F1 | Official Teaser - YouTube Watch On

The development of new, more compact cinema cameras points to a refreshing shift in moviemaking, away from the widespread use of CGI and green screen filming to a more genuine, realistic approach. It's therefore somewhat ironic that while the filming of "F1" may focus on realism, the headline talent, Brad Pitt, seems a somewhat less realistic representation of a Formula 1 driver. Judging by the movie's teaser trailer and movie poster, Pitt, 60, has been cast as an active F1 driver, rather than as a team manager or coach figure. But this in a sport where the vast majority of real F1 drivers have hung up their driving gloves before the age of 40. Current F1 driver Fernando Alonso, 43, is considered a veteran of the sport, while drivers such as Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc are more representative of typical F1 drivers, both being aged 26. Then again, this is Hollywood, so a little 'artistic license' is inevitable.

"F1" will be be released in theatres on June 27th 2025

Story credit: Variety