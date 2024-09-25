Sony develops custom uncoupled cine camera for use in new Brad Pitt movie

Upcoming Formula 1 movie has required a more compact cinema camera, and Sony has met the challenge

F1 movie poster starring Brad Pitt
(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures, Apple Studios)

According to Variety, Sony has developed a custom cinema camera to record action scenes in the upcoming movie "F1", starring Brad Pitt. Developed in conjunction with the movie's Cinematographer, Claudio Miranda, the new camera seems to be similar - but not the same as - Sony's Rialto system. In the image below we can see the new camera mounted to the bodywork of a Formula 1 car, with the mystery camera fronted by a Voigtlander Super Wide-Heliar lens and a geared focus mechanism.

