Sony cameras overtake the legendary TV division for the first time

It finally happened – Sony's TV division slipped behind cameras in the company's financial reports

The legendary Sony TV advert was 'Campaign of the Year' in 2006, and still seen as one of the best ads of all time. (Image credit: Sony)

Sony's television division might be responsible for some of the company's most legendary products – aside, perhaps, from the Walkman – but, in Sony's most recent financial results, the sales dropped behind cameras in terms of revenue.

Sony's published figures don't reveal profit and loss – just the income from sales in each division – but they show that the company's Entertainment Technology & Services (ET&S) division recorded 643,429m yen (about $4.1billion) revenue across Still and Video cameras and 624,264m yen (about $4 billion) from televisions.

