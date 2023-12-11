SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year unveils stunning wildlife winners

By Chris George
published

Discover the best wildlife photography from the SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2023 competition

Fieldfare - overall winner of SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2023
Winter Fieldfare - overall winner in SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2023 (Image credit: Gianpiero Ferrari )

The Society of the International Nature and Wildlife Photographers have recently announced the winners of the SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2023 competition. Organized in support of the RSPB, this competition helps to showcase some of the best wildlife photography from around the world. 

With 1,750 entries, the judges saw a huge range of feathered species from around the globe. However, there could only be one winner. The wildlife photographer to scoop the top prize was Gianpiero Ferrari, from Leicestershire, England. His image of a fieldfare enjoying an apple in the snow helped him win a collection of prizes worth £900. 

His winner was shot with his Canon EOS-1DX and 500mm f/4. The exposure was 1/200 sec at f/10,  ISO 500.

''The shot is from my home", he explains. "After a snowfall during the night, several Fieldfare came in the garden to take advantage of the apple that I provided. This one was very aggressive and took over the entire garden chasing away all the other birds. I started to take some pictures from the house through a window, but I was not happy with the composition. I thought a ground level composition would have been much better. So first I had to build a pile of snow to use as a background and then lay on the ground under a camouflage blanket, waiting for the bird to return to eat the apples."

This mother and baby image came second, and was shot in Trinity, Florida. It was shot with a Canon EOS R5 with an EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM (Image credit: Robert Gloeckner)

The third place went to Kevin Rooney from Gloucestershire, England, who took his image of an Oxpecker cleaning the nose of a buffalo in Mara North Conservancy in Kenya. He used a Canon 7D Mk II  with a Canon 100-400mm zoom. (Image credit: Kevin Rooney )

The competition raised over £2,200 for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds - bringing the total raised for the conversation charity to over £13,000 in the six years of the contest.

• Check out the best lenses for bird photography

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles