Sigma CEO Kazuto Yamaki reveals two lenses and other tidbits in video interview

In an unusually frank interview for the man-in-charge at a large Japanese corporation, he also shares his thoughts on the future of Sigma's own fp line of cameras and Foveon sensor

Sigma's CEO Kazuto Yamaki has spoken in depth about the development of a pair of new lenses in a Youtube interview with cinematography specialists LensVid at the IBC 2024 trade show. IBC – or International Broadcasting Convention – is an annual show held every September in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The lenses in question are the Sigma 28-45mm T2 Cine and Sigma 28-105mm f/2.8 DG DN Art. 

First up, the Sigma 28-45mm T2 Cine lens is a prototype, or 'concept' lens as Sigma prefers it, which was shown mainly to garner feedback from customers. It is based on the full-frame Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8  wide-to-standard zoom lens aimed at stills photographers, essentially shoehorning the same optics into a cine-style housing, with full autofocus but also with the oversized mechanical geared focus rings favored by videographers. 

