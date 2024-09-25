Sigma CEO Kazuto Yamaki reveals two lenses and other tidbits in video interview

Sigma's CEO Kazuto Yamaki has spoken in depth about the development of a pair of new lenses in a Youtube interview with cinematography specialists LensVid at the IBC 2024 trade show. IBC – or International Broadcasting Convention – is an annual show held every September in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The lenses in question are the Sigma 28-45mm T2 Cine and Sigma 28-105mm f/2.8 DG DN Art.

First up, the Sigma 28-45mm T2 Cine lens is a prototype, or 'concept' lens as Sigma prefers it, which was shown mainly to garner feedback from customers. It is based on the full-frame Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 wide-to-standard zoom lens aimed at stills photographers, essentially shoehorning the same optics into a cine-style housing, with full autofocus but also with the oversized mechanical geared focus rings favored by videographers.

The Sigma 28-105mm f/2.8 DG DN Art is a more traditional stills lens that can, of course, also be used for videography. Mr Yamaki explained that the lens was originally envisaged to offer the benefits of a 24-105mm standard zoom with a faster f/2.8 aperture than the more commonplace f/4, but that the prototypes proved to be a little on the bulky side in the R&D stage, so the decision was made to start the focal length at 28mm, resulting in a more manageable package. The lens isn't optically stabilized, again to save weight, while taking advantage of the IBIS systems found in many full-frame mirrorless bodies. Check out the full video below!

Sigma CEO Interview: Sigma 28-45mm T2 Cine & 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN Art (IBC 2024) - YouTube Watch On

In the unusually forthright interview, Mr Yakami also goes on to reveal his thoughts on the future of the Sigma fp line of camera bodies – confessing that he feels duty-bound to continue his father's dream to make cameras, so will continue to develop new bodies.

He also talks about the tricky technical challenges of designing its own full-frame Foveon sensor that has resulted in the technicians having to go back to the drawing board on the latest incarnation of the device. He says that he does have a timeline for the new generation of sensor, but doesn't feel he is ready to go public with that quite yet, as it is still too early to be sure they can get it into production.

