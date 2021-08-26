Shoot magical landscapes! N-Photo 128 on sale today

There are landscapes and then there are magical, mystical, mysterious landscapes – images with some extra enchanted element that seem to be about more than the location itself. Edyta Rice shows how you can add a sense of the surreal to scenic shots.

We get our hands on the shiny new – or should that be ‘old’? – Nikon Z fc. It has cutting-edge mirrorless tech on the inside but borrows deeply from Nikon’s classic design heritage on the outside, with a stunning retro look and old-school mechanical dials. Also in our gear section, we round up eight flashguns for adding a burst of light to your images in our Big Test, while in Help Me Buy we check out 10 camera strap alternatives.

We treat our Apprentice to a day out in the Yorkshire Dales – where stunning scenery was guaranteed (though clement weather wasn’t!) under the tutelage of head of Nikon School (and regular N-Photo contributor) Neil Freeman. Neil also explains focal length in Nikon Academy and how to sharpen up your shots with the free NX Studio.

In our Skills section we explore the art of composition, shoot a duotone, focus stack a raspberry pavlova, make a retro postcard, boost architectural images and use gels for classic studio-look shots.

And as an added bonus, we're giving away Teach Yourself Travel Photography ebook edition – for when the option of seeing the wider world once again becomes a reality!

