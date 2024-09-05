See Andy Warhol as never before in an extraordinary new WarholMania photography exhibition

An extraordinary new photography exhibition will go on display this month providing a unique glimpse into the life of an artistic icon – Andy Warhol.

WarholMania is an exhibition featuring vivid black and white photographs that provide access into the world of Andy Warhol, documenting the creation of his groundbreaking artworks, The Silver Factory, and his eclectic entourage.

(Image credit: William John Kennedy)

The photographs were captured by two remarkable photographers, Billy Name and William John Kennedy, who spent much of their professional documenting Warhol's world throughout the vibrant 1960s pop art scene in New York.

Billy Name's photographs taken between 1964 and 1968 are considered one of the most significant records of an artist's career, providing a glimpse at the genius behind the infamous artworks. They captured Warhol's most crucial period as an artist, sharing daily life and creative processes at The Silver Factory – a hub of avant-garde culture in the 1960s.

Susan Bottomley, International Velvet #1, The Factory, New York, 1966 (Image credit: Billy Name)

Billy Name was placed in charge of decorating The Silver factory, covering every inch of the place in silver foil or silver spray paint. Upon completion Warhol gifted Name a Pentax Honeywell 35mm camera, appointing him as the resident photographer and archivist.

Name left the Factory in 1970 leaving behind all of the negatives, and only after Warhol's passing were they used to produce a series of silkscreen prints.

(Image credit: Billy Name)

In a similar story, the images presented by photographer and fine artist William John Kennedy lay forgotten in a cupboard for 50 years, and are subsequently dubbed the 'Lost Archive'. Shot in the early 1960s the images emerged from the strong friendship between Kennedy and Warhol and captured life during the Pop Art movement's ascension.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Former Director of the Andy Warhol Museum Patrick Moore states, “The great power of Kennedy’s portraits of Warhol is to bring him alive as both an artist and a man. This collection, shot during the formative years of the Pop Art Movement, offers a rare glimpse into the world of one of the 20th century’s most influential artists".

WarholMania: William J. Kennedy & Billy Name is curated by Virginia Damtsa and goes on display from September 13 to November 12 at the Warhol Kennedy Residence, London.

Andy Warhol Under My Hustler Marquee at the Hudson Cinema, New York, 1965 (Image credit: Billy Name)

You may be interested in our guides to the best film cameras and the best cameras for portraits.