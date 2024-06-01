Scientists harness event camera technology and AI to improve pedestrian detection in car sensors

7,508 people were killed by cars in the US in 2022, the highest rate of death by vehicles in 41 years

The image shows both color information from the color camera and events (blue and red dots) from the event camera generated by a pedestrian running. (Image credit: Robotics and Perception Group, UZH)

With autonomous vehicles looming over the not so distant future, many tech wizards are working hard to improve the less than perfect detection technology we’re currently using. 

Daniel Gehrig and Davide Scaramuzza from the Department of Informatics at the University of Zurich (UZH) have combined a bio-inspired event camera with artificial intelligence to develop a much more effective detection system. 

