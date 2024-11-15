Scientists claim to have discovered origins of Russian "spy" whale found with camera attached to it

By
published

Hvaldimir was discovered by Norwegian fishermen in 2019 with a harness attached to him with the words “Equipment St Petersburg" on it

Hvaldimir the spy whale being fed
(Image credit: BBC / YouTube)

It’s easy to think that the eccentricities of espionage are the stuff of James Bond novels, and far too outlandish to be put into practice in reality.

Which is why the world was shocked in 2019 when Norwegian fishermen noticed a male beluga whale being unusually friendly, and wearing a harness with a camera mount bearing the words in English, “Equipment St Petersburg.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles