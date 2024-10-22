Save over £200 on a Nikon Z50 in early Black Friday camera deal

We have just spotted this great offer on the Nikon Z50 - which is being sold at Amazon for £832.21 with the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm kit lens. That's a drop of over £160 on yesterday's price, and is a great little early Black Friday camera deal for anyone looking for a great beginner camera, or a low-cost entry into content creation.

Nikon Z50 + Z DX 16-50mm|was £1,039|now £832.21

Save £207 at Amazon If you're looking to take up photography as a beginner, this Nikon Z50 kit is perfect. With 20MP stills and 4K video, this is a perfect starter camera for many.

The Z50 sporats a 20.9 megapixel DX sensor that is equipped with 209 auto focus points with Phase Detection and tactile Nikon ergonomics making it extremely user-friendly.

You have the ability to shoot up to 4K video at 30p, have a great ISO range from 100-51,200 allowing you to take images in low-light conditions or -4 EV.

Along with its sharp 2360k-dot electronic viewfinder and 3.2" LCD 1040k-dot tilting screen you have the ability to have a clear view whilst composing all your images, be it up high up or down low, the Z50 has you covered.

