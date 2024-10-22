Save over £200 on a Nikon Z50 in early Black Friday camera deal

We have just spotted this great offer on the Nikon Z50 - which is being sold at Amazon for £832.21 with the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm kit lens. That's a drop of over £160 on yesterday's price, and is a great little early Black Friday camera deal for anyone looking for a great beginner camera, or a low-cost entry into content creation.
Nikon Z50 + Z DX 16-50mm|was £1,039|now £832.21
Save £207 at Amazon If you're looking to take up photography as a beginner, this Nikon Z50 kit is perfect. With 20MP stills and 4K video, this is a perfect starter camera for many.