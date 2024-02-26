Saramonic announces the Blink 500 B2+ – an affordable 2-Person Digital Wireless Microphone

Although our HD and 4K video footage tends to look great, our audio tracks can suffer due to factors such as our distance from the camera and wind noise. Saramonic has just announced a solution to this problem with the release of the Blink 500 B2+ kit.

The Blink 500 B2+ is an updated version of the older budget Blink 500 B2. The transmission range on the old B2 kit was only 50 meters, but the newer Blink 500 B2+ promises a much greater range of 150 meters – without a much heftier price tag.

With a receiver that plugs straight into your smartphone, the Blink 500 B2+ should be particularly attractive to vloggers who use their mobile devices to generate content for their social media channels. You can also attach the B2+'s receiver via a cold shoe mount to a DSLR (or even plug the receiver into a smartphone and a DSLR at the same time!).

The previous incarnation of the Blink 500 B2 forced you to charge the two transmitters and receiver independently, but the new Blink 500 B2+ provides a case that enables you to charge each unit simultaneously, which will ensure that both transmitters and the receiver will ‘go the distance’ during an interview.

(Image credit: Saramonic)

Unlike the older Blink 500 B2, the B2+ receiver has an OLED screen – which should make it much easier to view sound input levels and check the battery life of your transmitters. The original B2 was prone to suffer from wind noise but the new Blink 500 B2+ promises a cleaner sound, thanks to the combination of software noise reduction, an integrated wind-resistant mesh, and the obligatory furry windshield.

Having reviewed the Saramonic Blink Me, the Blink 500 B2, the Blink 500 Pro, and the high-end Saramonic BlinkMe, I am looking forward to putting the new Blink 500 B2+ through its paces with a full review coming soon, so stay tuned!

(Image credit: Saramonic)

You can find out more of our top choices for the best microphone for vlogging and filmmaking and the best lavelier microphone in our guides.