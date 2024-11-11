Royal Photographic Society Awards 2024 announced – the world’s longest-running photography competition

One of the winners was Samar Abu Elouf was the recipient of the RPS Award for Photojournalism for her unwavering coverage of her home country of Palestine

Samar Abu Elouf standing in press kit with a bomb site behind her
Samar Abu Elouf standing in press kit with a bomb site behind her (Image credit: Samar Abu Elouf)

The winners of The Royal Photographic Society Awards for 2024 have been announced, and Dr Ingrid Pollard MBE, HonFRPS took the most prestigious honor.

She was awarded the RPS Centenary Medal in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the art of photography.

