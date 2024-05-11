Royal Horticultural Society brings world-class botanical photography to Saatchi Gallery

Saatchi Gallery will host a Royal Horticultural Society exhibition featuring over 40 botanical photographers and artists

(Images left to right Iris germanica #3623 © Libby Ellie, El Nino Garden Construct Series #139 © Benn Storey, Celosia agentea var. cristata (Cristata Group) 'Kurume Kouki' (Kurume Series) © Yuko Saito
In a wonderfully summery fusion, world-renowned botanical photography and art will be brought together at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Show at the Saatchi Gallery in London, England. 

Open from June 14 to July 07, the exhibit will feature a range of subjects from medical desert flowers to ornamental bananas, forest slime molds to urban street plants. 

