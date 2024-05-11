Royal Horticultural Society brings world-class botanical photography to Saatchi Gallery

In a wonderfully summery fusion, world-renowned botanical photography and art will be brought together at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Show at the Saatchi Gallery in London, England.

Open from June 14 to July 07, the exhibit will feature a range of subjects from medical desert flowers to ornamental bananas, forest slime molds to urban street plants.

Showcasing the work of 18 leading global botanical photographers and 23 artists, and the participants represent a range of countries including but not limited to the USA, UK, Italy, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Japan, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, and Taiwan.

As well as welcoming back previous medal winners, more than half of the show will also include artists exhibiting their work for the very first time.

This year the show will cover a diverse range of subjects, topics and themes, including the impact of climate change and extreme weather conditions on native species such as Sarracenia oreophila var ornata in the USA, Australia’s Banksia serrata, and the endangered Aster danyangensis of Korea.

(Image credit: Yuko Saito)

"We are seeing artists and photographers not only demonstrate incredible technical skill in capturing their chosen subjects but a greater emphasis on the retelling of that plant's story," says Charlotte Brooks, art curator at the RHS.

"Whether it be the external factors influencing it such as climate change or extreme weather conditions, contribution to the local ecosystem, or the artist's more personal interactions with it, they include those found in the wild, our domestic gardens and even urban settings."

All entries are reviewed prior to being selected for display by an expert judging panel, and are assessed on aesthetic appeal, scientific accuracy and technical skill. Once qualified, the artists compete for an RHS medal – gold, silver-gilt, and bronze, as well as a ‘best-in-show’ award for Best Botanical Art.

This year, for the first time ever, the public will have the opportunity to vote in the People’s Choice award for their favorite photograph or piece of art. The People’s Choice Award will run from 18:30 on June 13 until 21:30 on June 25, and winners will be announced on June 26.

Entry to the exhibition is £7 for adults, £5 for concessions, £17 for families or free for RHS and Saatchi Gallery members. For more information and to book tickets, visit the exhbition website.

(Image credit: Libby Ellis)

