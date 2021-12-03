Rode Lavalier II redesigns the wearable microphone for added discretion

Rode has added the Lavalier II premium microphone to its range of compact audio products. The wearable, tie-clip-style mic has a new low-profile design that makes it more discreet and easy to conceal than rival lav mics.

Superior sound quality is almost guaranteed with Rode, but the Lavalier II in particular is capable of broadcast-grade sound quality, delivering rich and detailed audio with an omnidirectional polar pattern that is able to pick up crystal-clear sound from all directions.

Rode Lavalier II (Image credit: Rode)

The flat frequency response of this mic is said to provide high-quality audio capture in broadcast, filmmaking, content creation, live-streaming and podcasting applications. The flat cable of the mic is very discreet and effortlessly threads through clothing when required, with an ultra-compact mounting clip and 3.5mm TRS locking connector.

Aside from the appealing specifications, the Lavalier II mic looks as nice as it sounds. The design of the newer model appears to be much slimmer with a low-profile capsule design that sits flush against clothing, and a smaller clip. It comes with a flat cable that extends to a length of 1200mm.

The included premium accessory kit comes with a pop filter, used for keeping out unwanted wind and sibilant sounds. The mini furry windshield included assists with recording outdoors in high-wind conditions, the versatile mounting clip has cable management slots for looking tidy when attached to your clothes. Four colored ID ring tags are included in the kit to help with management of your multi-mic setups, and the handy zip case is pretty self explanatory.

The Lavalier II is the perfect companion when used with a range of Rode devices, including the Wireless GO II and AI-Micro dual-channel interface to use the Lavalier with smartphone and tablet devices that have a TRRS output.

The new microphone from Rode is available now costing $99 on preorder from B&H and £99 from Wex.

